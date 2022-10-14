Dough Co. Pizza expanding with planned 2023 Ankeny location

Dough Co. Pizza announced in a Facebook post that a new location would be coming to Ankeny in "early 2023" within the Plaza Shoppes at Prairie Trail.

Dough Co. Pizza announced in a Facebook post Thursday that a new location would be coming to Ankeny in 2023 within the Plaza Shoppes at Prairie Trail.

The restaurant first served up slices of pizza in the summer of 2020 near Drake University in Des Moines.

The menu includes pizza — with vegan and gluten pizza options available — alongside classics like sandwiches, wings and more.

"We’re excited to be bringing Dough Co. Pizza to another vibrant walkable neighborhood in the metro,” said Dough Co. Pizza co-owner Alec Davis. "We’ve designed the brand new space to be welcoming for all while also reflecting our values and brand.”

The Ankeny restaurant will seat 50 people inside, have an outdoor patio and deliver within city limits.