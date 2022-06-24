DZÔ Korean BBQ prepares to open in Des Moines

The restaurant is located at 2611 Ingersoll Avenue and will open in the near future.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's official: Korean BBQ is coming to Des Moines.

DZÔ Korean BBQ is located at 2611 Ingersoll Ave., right between Big Tomato Pizza and Sakari Sushi Lounge.

"We've been talking about it for years and decided to pull the plug and bring the flavors to central Iowa," Office Manager Marc Huynh told Axios Des Moines.

According to Axios, restaurant patrons will be able to order their meats of choice and cook it themselves on grills at their tables.

Sixteen tables will be available for traditional dining, but patrons can also choose to sit at the 12-seat bar.

The menu will include favorites such as short rib, ribeyes, bacon and brisket, all accompanied by banchan, an array of Korean side dishes.

If BBQ isn't your thing, the restaurant is in the process of finalizing a "fusion" menu with other Asian dishes.

The restaurant is under construction with plans to open in August.