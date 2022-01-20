Fareway and Iowa Egg Council donate eggs to help food-insecure Iowans

Fareway and the Iowa Egg Council donated 24,400 dozen eggs to Food Bank of Iowa. This will be split between them and five other food banks across the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A holiday campaign between Fareway and the Iowa Egg Council is helping Iowans in need get an additional source of protein to eat for free.

This is the sixth year of the two holding the campaign. This year, the promotion for customers was "buy two dozen eggs, give one dozen eggs."

The campaign totaled 24,400 dozen eggs for the Food Bank of Iowa.

"We're excited to be a part of this where we can contribute to helping Iowa's families with their nutritional needs," Iowa Egg Council Executive Director Kevin Stiles said.

The Food Bank of Iowa will distribute 10,800 dozen to food pantries in the 55 counties it serves. The others will be given to five other Feeding America Food Banks throughout the state.

Michelle Book, CEO for the Food Bank of Iowa, said this donation is one she is grateful for and will be helpful to families in need.

"It is the perfect food for folks that are struggling to make ends meet, that don't have time to sit down and cook, that need nutrition," she said. "With a dozen eggs and a loaf of bread you can make a lot of different meals happen."

BJ Vanderlinden, the regional vice president for Fareway, said his company is glad to be involved in donating food that can make a difference.

He also noted it will help families worry about one less food item on their grocery list.

"This will let them do other things," Vanderlinden said. "Pay their bills. With increased cost with heating this year, or rent or just help them loosen their purse strings."