Fong's Pizza to permanently close Ankeny location

The beloved pizza place shared the news on Facebook Wednesday night, citing the end of its current lease in Ankeny as the reason behind the closure.

ANKENY, Iowa — After eight years serving up slices, Fong's Pizza will be closing its Ankeny location for good later this month.

The lease at 1450 SW Vintage Pkwy in Ankeny, which is near the DMACC Ankeny Campus, will expire on March 31. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, March 18.

The Facebook post reads in part:

"We would like to encourage you to continue choosing Fong's Pizza in Ankeny for your dining experience through March 18th. Our Amazing staff will continue with great customer service. Thank you again for all the support throughout the years."

Following the closure, the only remaining Fong's Pizza location will be in downtown Des Moines.