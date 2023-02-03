x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Fong's Pizza to permanently close Ankeny location

The beloved pizza place shared the news on Facebook Wednesday night, citing the end of its current lease in Ankeny as the reason behind the closure.

More Videos

ANKENY, Iowa — After eight years serving up slices, Fong's Pizza will be closing its Ankeny location for good later this month.

The beloved pizza place shared the news on Facebook Wednesday night, citing the end of its current lease as the reason behind the closure. 

The lease at 1450 SW Vintage Pkwy in Ankeny, which is near the DMACC Ankeny Campus, will expire on March 31. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, March 18. 

The Facebook post reads in part:

"We would like to encourage you to continue choosing Fong's Pizza in Ankeny for your dining experience through March 18th. Our Amazing staff will continue with great customer service. Thank you again for all the support throughout the years."

We would like to thank you for your patronage and support over the past 8 years. We would like to let you know that...

Posted by Fong's Pizza Ankeny on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Following the closure, the only remaining Fong's Pizza location will be in downtown Des Moines.

The chain's Drake location closed in November 2021, and the Cedar Rapids location followed suit in November 2022.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

Before You Leave, Check This Out