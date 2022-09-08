Food Bank of Iowa breaks ground on expansion to Des Moines distribution center

The addition will add 30,000 square feet of space to the facility.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa broke ground Monday on an expansion to their facility in the heart of the metro. They will add about 30,000 square feet to their distribution center.

"Food Bank of Iowa is out of room," said Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa.

According to Book, the amount of food they have distributed has doubled in the last six years. And by 2026, they are expecting that to triple, reaching almost 30 million pounds.

"May was our biggest month ever. We weren't surprised when June of this year surpassed that record, with 135,000 individuals served," Book said.

The new space will go towards increasing cold and dry storage within the facility, allowing it to hold more food for distribution. That's good news for the people who need it. Pantries that receive donations from the food bank are also seeing more visitors—a lot more.

"They're telling us they're seeing double the need triple the need, in some cases quadruple the need, record numbers of individuals that are seeking help."

One in 10 adults in Iowa is dealing with hunger, according to the Food Bank of Iowa. One in eight children do as well.

Finding ways to reduce that is a community-wide issue.

"We have a responsibility to make sure our neighbors have adequate nutrition to live healthy, active lives," said Hannah Krause, Board Chair of the Food Bank of Iowa.