Food Bank of Iowa | How you can help struggling families this season

The National Pork Producers Council is kicking off its annual "give a ham" challenge to encourage folks across the country to donate pork to local food pantries.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Producers on Monday kicked off its annual "give a ham" challenge.

The challenge is meant to encourage people across the country and right here in Iowa to donate pork to local food pantries to feed those in need.

Last year's effort brought in more than 15 million pounds of food to feed hungry families.

"It's the most challenging thing for them so when we get protein at the Food Bank of Iowa, it flies out the door," Food Bank of Iowa President & CEO Michelle Book said.

Meat is one of the most expensive items on a family's budget.

"This free's up tight budgets so they can buy other things at the grocery store," Book said.