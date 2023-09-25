"When there is a shutdown, we’re looking at a significant disruption of the lives of millions of Americans," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Monday.

IOWA, USA — Some of the federal benefits that thousands of Iowans rely on could soon be in jeopardy.

A looming government shutdown could impact federal food assistance programs that many need to put food on the table.

"When there is a shutdown, we’re looking at a significant disruption of the lives of millions of Americans," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack warned in a press conference Monday.

According to data from the Legislative Services Agency, 272,000 Iowans relied on SNAP in Fiscal Year 2022, while 6.3 million Americans nationwide received benefits from the women, infants, and children – or WIC - program, according to USDA numbers from 2022.

"If we have a shutdown, WIC shuts down," Vilsack said. "And that means the nutrition assistance to those moms and young children shuts down.”

This also means that, in the event of a government shutdown, more Iowans could be turning to local food banks, like DMARC.

"Anytime there is big changes like this, we typically see a downstream effect at the food pantry level," said DMARC spokesperson Blake Willadsen.

DMARC recently saw their busiest month ever: according to Willadsen, about 24,000 people came into the food pantry in August.

That number could only grow during a shutdown, putting an additional strain on food banks across the state. But thankfully, DMARC believes they are prepared for a potential uptick in visitors to their pantry.

“We aren’t struggling as much with the day-to-day of trying to keep up with the needs," Willadsen said. "We’re pretty set with trying to make sure that we can plan ahead with some of those pieces when it comes to planning for uncertainty around how many people are coming through our doors.”