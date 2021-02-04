Healthier Easter Celebration Recipes

This Easter Weekend, Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived shares three healthier recipes to check out.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived kicked off our Easter weekend sharing three healthier recipes to try this holiday weekend.

Swanson recommends kicking off your Easter Sunday with a well-balanced breakfast of roasted chickpea avocado toast.

For a yummy treat you'll want to sink your teeth into, Swanson shared her recipe for carrot cake muffins frosted with dairy-free cream cheese.

It wouldn't be Easter without the candy, so Swanson shared her simple four ingredient recipe for peanut butter eggs.