Healthier Easter Celebration Recipes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived kicked off our Easter weekend sharing three healthier recipes to try this holiday weekend.
Swanson recommends kicking off your Easter Sunday with a well-balanced breakfast of roasted chickpea avocado toast.
For a yummy treat you'll want to sink your teeth into, Swanson shared her recipe for carrot cake muffins frosted with dairy-free cream cheese.
It wouldn't be Easter without the candy, so Swanson shared her simple four ingredient recipe for peanut butter eggs.
To check out Swanson's blog, recipes and more much, click here.