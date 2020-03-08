Here's how you can enjoy the famous Iowa State Fair chocolate chip cookies this week

x
DES MOINES, Iowa — If food is the reason you go to the Iowa State Fair, you're not alone. 

70% of people say they to go the fair for the food. 

One of the staples of the fair, Barksdale's chocolate chip cookies, is getting a new look for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, you can get as many buckets of cookies as you want. Each bucket costs $15.

Without an Iowa State Fair this summer, organizers have had to adjust. 

"It challenges you to be creative," said Iowa State Fair CEO & Manager Gary Slater. "It challenges us to offer a piece of the fair because I think everybody's grieving a little bit that 'Oh gosh, there's no fair this year.'"

To get the cookies, enter through Gate 2 on University Avenue and follow the signs to the new Barksdale's Iowa State Fair Cookie Kitchen on Grand Avenue.

    

