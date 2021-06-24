Hy-Vee breaks world record for largest serving of pancakes

The Hy-Vee in Blue Springs, Missouri whipped up 13,000 pancakes to become the new Guinness World Record holder.

The store in Blue Springs, Missouri broke the record on Thursday, June 24 by whipping up 13,000 pancakes.

The current Guinness World Records title for the largest serving of pancakes was set in Moscow, Russia, in 2017, with 12,716 pancakes. In order to break that record, one Hy-Vee employee said it took a lot of math.

"We figure out how many pancakes we need to do, how long it's going to take, how many we have to do per minute, per hour," said Bryan, a food service supervisor at the Blue Springs Hy-Vee.

With math in mind, the team mixed up 3,500 lbs. of pancake batter. They heated up six griddles and manned them with 18 chefs.

The team started early at 5 a.m., the entire feat taking just over seven hours. Afterwards, all of the pancakes were donated to local food banks to help feed an expected 6,500 people.

"We want to make sure it's food safe so people can consume them. So yeah the health inspectors here, we have the reefer truck keeping everything cold, we have the temperature on the pancake batter all the way through to make sure everything is safe as we possibly can," said Bryan.

An adjudicator from Guinness World Records was present during the event and declared Hy-Vee as the new record title holder for largest serving of pancakes