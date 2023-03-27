Hy-Vee recalls skillet hamburger meal containing 'undeclared' dairy allergen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee issued a recall Monday for one variety of its Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal because the product's packaging did not list a possible allergen: dairy.
The grocery store chain was made aware of the mislabeling on Friday, March 24. It was then confirmed that the spice packet included in the meal kits did include dairy, while packaging did not reflect that.
Lot FEB0824 Y18 was only impacted by this packaging issue, the company said in a release.
The product was sold in the Hy-Vee grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores in the following states:
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Kansas
- Nebraska
- South Dakota
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
The "best by" date to watch out for reads FEB 08 24 Y18 on the top of the box as well as a UPC 0075450085520.
If you have an affected product, you can return it to your local Hy-Vee for a full refund or throw it away.
You can contact Hy-Vee customer service at 800-772-4098 during select hours for more information.
Currently, there are no confirmed reports of health issues after eating the product.
