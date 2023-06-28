Iowa applying for federal grant to help provide free summer meals to kids

Originally, Iowa was one of nine states that hadn't applied for the pandemic EBT federal grant program, despite reports of rising food insecurity.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Children who receive free or reduced cost lunches at school may now get access to free meals throughout the summer, all thanks to the pandemic EBT federal grant program.

However, these free meals weren't always guaranteed.

Originally, Iowa was one of nine states that hadn't applied for this program, despite reports of rising food insecurity. Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, wanted to change that.

"When so many folks are struggling with food insecurity in Iowa, we can't leave any program money, any federal funds on the table, while Iowa kids go hungry," Trone Garriott said.

Now, potentially thanks to that added pressure from legislators like Trone Garriott, Iowa joins a majority of states in applying for this funding.

Blake Willadsen, spokesperson for DMARC, says that this is another positive sign.

"Every time something like this is introduced, we do see it impact our work at the food pantry level," he said. "And when you are looking at this program in particular, children are being impacted by food insecurity and it has a real impact on their day to day lives."

Willadsen says that the summer months are the busiest time of the year at the food pantry because kids are out of school.

DMARC is also expecting this June to be one of their busiest months they have ever had.