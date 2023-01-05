Iowa Beef Industry Council names 'Best Burger' for 2023

HUXLEY, Iowa — If you're looking for Iowa's best burger, Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley is the spot for 2023.
They were crowned "Iowa's Best Burger" by the Iowa Beef Industry Council on Monday.
Marianne and Matt Pacha, the restaurant's owners, moved to Huxley six years ago. Flight Bar + Grille opened in 2022.
“We landed on the name Flight for the restaurant because it ties so well into the community but also gives us fun ways for people to experience flights of food and drinks,” Marianne explained.
And here's the lowdown on the burger itself.
“Our Foundation is a double-smash burger with cheddar cheese. It includes mustard aioli, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and is topped with thick-cut bacon served between a beautiful and buttery brioche bun,” Executive Chef and Kitchen Manager Katie Boughey said in a release. “We use simple seasonings – salt and pepper – to let the beef’s flavor be the star of the burger.”
Flight Bar + Grille is located at 931 N. U.S. Highway 69 in Huxley. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Past winners include The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown (2022) and Bambino's in Ossian (2021).
