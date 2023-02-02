Tickets for Iowa Craft Brew Festival to go on sale Friday

The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will take place on Saturday, June 3 at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you want tickets to Iowa's biggest beer fest, now's your chance: Tickets for the 13th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will take place on Saturday, June 3 at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. The event is restricted to those 21-years-old and older.

Festival goers can enjoy more than 300 local beers and ciders, from over 80 breweries, cideries and meaderies from across the state.

In addition to free beer samples, there will be live music and a variety of food trucks on site.

The event is put on by the Iowa Brewers Guild, a not-for-profit association of professional brewers.

According to the organization's website, "The Iowa Brewers Guild exists to unify craft brewing professionals, promote Iowa beer, and advocate for the industry's growth."

General admission tickets are $45, while a $65 VIP ticket guarantees you early entry and exclusive offerings.

If you decide not to order ahead, any remaining general admission tickets are $60 at the door.

A special "designated driver" ticket is also available for $10.

All tickets include a commemorative sampling glass.

To buy tickets when they're available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, click here.