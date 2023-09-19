Iowa HHS: 240,000 children could get P-EBT cards to help fight food insecurity

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 200,000 eligible school-age children in Iowa could receive food assistance as part of the Summer 2023 Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program, Iowa Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday.
The program would send $120 per eligible child on P-EBT cards to parents so that families can purchase needed food products. HHS and the Iowa Department of Education estimate the program could provide $28 million in food assistance.
“Access to a consistent, nutritious diet not only ensures a child’s basic needs are being met, these benefits are an investment in their health and future success, which are key focus areas for HHS,” HHS Director Kelly Garcia said in a statement. “These additional funds will support thousands of Iowa families in putting nutritious food on their table.”
What are the criteria to get a P-EBT card?
Children must:
- Be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) AND been enrolled in a school that participated in the NSLP during the 2022-23 school year
- Or, have attended a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school during the 22-23 school year
Cards should be received via mail by Oct. 4, 2023. If you think you're eligible but didn't receive a card, find help at HHS' P-EBT landing page.
What can I buy using my P-EBT card? Where can I use it?
P-EBT cards are accepted at most grocery retailers in the state, including some farmers' markets around the metro.
- Dairy
- Eggs
- Meat
- Cereal
- Pasta
- Bread
- Ice
- Fresh, frozen, canned or dried vegetables and fruit
- Cooking ingredeints
- Baby formula
- Diabetic foods
- Garden seeds and edible plants
Families cannot use the cards to buy alcohol, vitamins, medicine, live animals, prepared hot food, pet food and much more. To view full list of prohibited items or to verify whether a certain item is allowed, click here.
For those facing food insecurity in Iowa, you can check your eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at at this link or call 211 for essential community resources provided by the United Way of Central Iowa.