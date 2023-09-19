Iowa HHS: 240,000 children could get P-EBT cards to help fight food insecurity

HHS and the Iowa Department of Education estimate the program could provide $28 million in food assistance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 200,000 eligible school-age children in Iowa could receive food assistance as part of the Summer 2023 Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program, Iowa Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday.

The program would send $120 per eligible child on P-EBT cards to parents so that families can purchase needed food products. HHS and the Iowa Department of Education estimate the program could provide $28 million in food assistance.

“Access to a consistent, nutritious diet not only ensures a child’s basic needs are being met, these benefits are an investment in their health and future success, which are key focus areas for HHS,” HHS Director Kelly Garcia said in a statement. “These additional funds will support thousands of Iowa families in putting nutritious food on their table.”

What are the criteria to get a P-EBT card?

Children must:

Be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) AND been enrolled in a school that participated in the NSLP during the 2022-23 school year

been enrolled in a school that participated in the NSLP during the 2022-23 school year Or, have attended a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school during the 22-23 school year

Cards should be received via mail by Oct. 4, 2023. If you think you're eligible but didn't receive a card, find help at HHS' P-EBT landing page.

What can I buy using my P-EBT card? Where can I use it?

P-EBT cards are accepted at most grocery retailers in the state, including some farmers' markets around the metro.

Dairy

Eggs

Meat

Cereal

Pasta

Bread

Ice

Fresh, frozen, canned or dried vegetables and fruit

Cooking ingredeints

Baby formula

Diabetic foods

Garden seeds and edible plants

Families cannot use the cards to buy alcohol, vitamins, medicine, live animals, prepared hot food, pet food and much more. To view full list of prohibited items or to verify whether a certain item is allowed, click here.