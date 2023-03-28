Iowa legislators consider bill requiring asset testing for SNAP recipients

Senate File 494 would prevent Iowans with more than $15,000 in liquid assets from accessing benefits.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa legislators are considering some major overhauls to the state's SNAP benefits program. Senate File 494 requires that anyone receiving SNAP benefits would have to complete an asset test in order to confirm their eligibility.

Some worry that will cut off families who really need that help.

The asset test would cut off benefits for any family with total household assets worth more than $15,000. During a meeting of the House appropriations subcommittee on March 28, advocates argued that the proposal puts too many barriers in the way for families in need.

"We feel like these bills will lead to people being removed from SNAP benefits that they are otherwise eligible for, but simply can't meet all the additional new administrative hurdles," said Luke Elzinga, policy and advocacy manager for the Des Moines Area Religious Council.

The bill passed the Iowa Senate on March 22, with a 34-16 vote. All Republicans voted in support, while all Democrats voted against.

During their debate, supporters argued that the proposal is necessary to address fraud within the SNAP program.

"These are tax dollars being issued to individuals erroneously. We have a responsibility as elected officials to ensure that tax dollars are being responsibly allocated," said Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center.

According to a report from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, if SF 494 is passed, approximately 1% of current SNAP recipients will have their benefits canceled due to discrepancies by fiscal year 2026. That's about 2,800 people.

Anti-hunger advocates say that puts a lot more pressure on them to help make up the difference.

"SNAP enrollment in the state right now is at a 14-year low. But food pantries and food banks across the state are breaking records every month in terms of the number of people that are turning to them for assistance," Elzinga said.