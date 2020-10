This year's winner is PrairieMoon on Main, located about 30 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids in Prairieburg.

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa — The Iowa Pork Producers Association has named their top breaded pork tenderloin of 2020, and the honor goes to a restaurant in a town of less than 200 people.

PrairieMoon on Main is right in the heart of Prairieburg, Iowa, which is about 30 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.

The other finalists for this year's award were Sasquatch Jack's in Waverly, The Blind Pig in Cedar Rapids, Bents Smokehouse and Pub in Westgate and Birdies, Burgers and Brews in Graettinger.