Iowa restaurants, grocery stores cited for food and safety violations

Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association believes staffing is a key contributor to violations.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited for food and safety violations this past month, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

Violations ranged from incorrect storage of meat to lack of washing hands in prep areas. But many of the issues are quickly corrected, Iowa Restaurant Association President & CEO Jessica Dunker told Local 5.

"Consumers really shouldn't be worried about any restaurant that's continued to be in operation. If there was something so critical that their was in question, the restaurant will be temporarily closed," she said. "That is the safety net of the Department of Inspections and Appeals."

