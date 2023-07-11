Iowa State Fair releases list of 64 new foods for 2023

Ready to try some new foods this summer? Take a look at what the Iowa State Fair has on the menu.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from October 2022

The Iowa State Fair has released its list of new foods for 2023.

On Tuesday, July 18, the fair will narrow down the 64 items to three in order for fairgoers to vote for the top new option during the 2023 Iowa State Fair (Aug. 10-20).

Some new items for this year: Amish Donuts, Burrito Bowl, Cookie Dough Sundae, Hot Stuff Grilled Cheese, Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae and Walleye in a Boat (or on a Stick).

Last year's new foods included the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich, the Pork Picnic in a Cup and The Finisher.

Full list: New fair foods for 2023