2 Iowans named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The awards are considered among the most prestigious honors in the culinary industry.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowans have been named semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Aaron Hall was nominated for "Outstanding Baker" for his work at The Local Crumb in Mount Vernon. 

Kevin Scharpf of Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar in Dubuque was nominated for "Best Chef: Midwest."

Winners will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on June 13 in Chicago.

The James Beard Awards is considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors. The foundation says it recognizes exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a commitment to racial and gender equity, community and sustainability.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991.

You can find a list of previous Iowa nominees here

