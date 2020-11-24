Keeping holiday traditions alive ... with pie!

Thanksgiving is going to look different this year, but there is one thing that can still happen: eating pie.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There is something wonderfully nostalgic about pie.

"My mother was a pie baker my grandmothers were pie bakers," Lana Shope said.

Even just about eating pie.

"I love pie. I love to make pie and love to smell pie. I love everything about pie."

This time of year is pie season, and Shope can't stop smiling. While her day job id dedicated to helping others, making pies ... is for her.

"This is what I do to stay sane from my other job."

She has a pie co-op, essentially a pie subscription service, and also does special orders.

Shope is very particular about what goes in her pie, and what is in season.

The secret to a good pie? The crust, along with making sure the filling is the right consistency.

For the novice baker, she has a few tips:

Cold is key. Cold butter, cold liquid.

Use half water, half vodka: but don't use too much liquid.

Oven placement also makes a big difference. Put it on the lower rack to make sure the bottom cooks well enough.

No matter if you are the baker or simply the one to enjoy the oven-baked delights, we can all agree: pie creates memories.

"Food is what brings people together and holidays and celebration of the love and care we have for each other, even if we're doing it via Zoom this year with our families not in the same household," Shope said.

"It can still be a rewarding and a sense of opportunity to connect to each other in the best way we can given the conditions we're in right now."