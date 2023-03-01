Iconic KFC item is back after 10-year hiatus

The fried chicken chain has been listening to fans clamoring for the return — and KFC is answering the call.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The biggest menu drop of 2023 has arrived.

Kentucky Fried Chicken announced it will bring back the KFC Double Down Sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade.

The legendary sandwich features two pieces of extra crispy chicken, two pieces of bacon, and either mayo or a spicy sauce — and no bread.

Since making its debut in 2010, the Double Down has developed a cult following on par with McDonald's McRib sandwich. Kentucky Fried Chicken sold more than 10 million Double Downs in its first month. KFC brought it back it back for a time in April 2014.

The KFC Double Down will drop at KFC restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 6, for only four weeks.

On Sunday, March 5, KFC will host a Double Down Drop, allowing select fans early access to get a first taste one day before the rest of the country.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

KFC announced that in addition to the Double Down, it has a new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich – "a double-breaded, Extra Crispy, 100 percent white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel's real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun."

The Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich will also be available at KFC starting March 6 for a limited time only.

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," Chavez said.

