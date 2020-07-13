Krispy Kreme offering free dozen donuts Friday

If you purchase one dozen donuts on Friday, July 17, Krispy Kreme will give you an additional free dozen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To celebrate Krispy Kreme's 83rd birthday, the donut company is giving away a dozen free donuts to customers.

On Friday, July 17, customers who purchase one dozen donuts will get an additional free dozen glazed donuts.

To accommodate potential demand, participating Krispy Kreme stores will be extending "Hot Light" hours, where customers can purchase donuts almost immediately after they have been made, officials said.