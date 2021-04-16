Love through lasagna: Non-profit delivers more than 1,500 meals in Des Moines in 1 year

Lasagna Love's Gina Cramer joined Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed in the kitchen to cook up some yummy lasagna. The non-profit has delivered thousands of meals in the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A national nonprofit is celebrating its one-year anniversary in the best way— by showing us how to make lasagna.

Lasagna Love has around 20,000 volunteers in the United States and Puerto Rico who've made lasagnas for other folks.

"Here in the Des Moines area, we have over 100 volunteers in Iowa, they're all over Iowa," said Lasagna Love's Gina Cramer, coordinator in the Des Moines metro. "The volunteers that I oversee, we're delivering those ideas each week. And I would say overall, we've delivered over 1,500 lasagnas here in the Des Moines area over the past year."

Cramer does have a neat trick up her sleeve with making these meals.

"I sneak a little bit of either yellow squash or zucchini in there. It's fine, it's fun. It's... I love it and really, I tell you what, I didn't realize how much food was my love language until I started doing it," Cramer said.