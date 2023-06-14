Local BBQ restaurant bringing residents back to Valley West Mall

It's quiet around Valley West Mall these days, but one restaurant is giving shoppers a reason to come back inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last fall, a Polk County judge ordered the foreclosure of the Valley West Mall, after court documents showed the mall owes more than $42 million to lenders.

With that news, it makes sense that the mall has a lot of empty spaces these days. But if you take a ride to the downstairs food court, you'll find the Leachmon Pit Stop BBQ Shack, where business is doing well.

"Business is definitely booming," said Frank Leachmon III, one of the owners. "This is the first time in a while that we've actually been able to be stable. So, it's been been a pretty good success so far."

Frank Leachmon III shared that ever since he brought his family business inside the mall, orders have flooded in, despite the mall itself facing foreclosure.

Trecia Leachmon explained the news of the foreclosure didn't deter them or the business in the slightest.

"They were more open to small businesses coming in," Trecia said. "They allowed us to grow with them. So, you know, our mindset is whatever happens to the building, you know, we'll be here until that happens."

The family business was started in the 1970s by the family patriarch, Frank Leachmon Sr., who first opened the restaurant downtown.

When Frank Sr.'s health declined, it put orders on pause for a few years.

"Later on down the road, he passed away from cancer," said Frank Leachmon Jr. "So, I kept it going in his name."

Now thanks to the Valley West spot, the restaurant is here to stay, and is a definite asset to the Valley West Mall.

"As long as we're here, I think the mall has a pretty good chance of surviving." Frank Leachmon III said.

The Leachmon family is still looking for ways to keep their legacy alive. They plan to sell their famous BBQ sauce in bottles very soon.