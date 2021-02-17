In the Kitchen with Sabrina: Fat Tuesday (Part 1)

This southern-style restaurant is cooking up dirty rice.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Steven James is cooking in the kitchen, he doesn't use a recipe. He just feels it.

That's how his mama always cooked, and that's how he learned. But no matter what he puts in a pot, perfection is on the other side.

When making dirty rice, he starts with a mix of fresh veggies, caramelizes them and then adds andouille sausage.

In a separate pan, he browns ground beef with a whole lot of spices (that's what makes this rice dirty).

In the end, he combines the two pots with cooked rice. It's perfectly spicy, crunchy, and flavorful.

Because he doesn't have a written recipe, below are links to a couple dirty rice recipes you can try for yourself.

