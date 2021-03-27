Colossal, jumbo & Royal Reds: Mayhew's Market is all about shrimp

The father-son duo's operation is located in Osceola, but they make the trip to Des Moines in their food truck every Friday and Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Landlocked Iowans probably wish they were closer to the coast to indulge in delicious, salty shrimp— but thanks to Mayhews Market, they get to stay and enjoy it from afar.

From the net to table, father-son duo Rob and Mitch Mayhew are dedicated to bringing wild shrimp to Iowans.

Based in Osceola, the pair make the trip to Des Moines with their food truck on Saturdays and Sundays.

"My son Mitch and I started this in July of 2019," Rob told Local 5's Chief Photojournalist Don Schmith. "I'm retired from the Army and this is my post-retirement job."

They don't settle for less. After the Mayhews found out Iowa actually receives leftovers of shrimp, they decided to go all-in on giving Iowans the shrimp they deserve.

So, what is their process? Rob said the pair make the long drive, what he calls a "turn and burn," down to Florida to pick up the fresh and wild shrimp.

"Our food philosophy is everything we get has to be wild. Nothing farmed. That's just us," Rob said. "Everything we have is flash frozen on the boat stays that way to the customer."

Can't make it to Des Moines? Don't worry, Mayhews Market travels to several different farmers' markets to sell their goods.