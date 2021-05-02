MS Moments is hosting a SOUP-ER Bowl event this Sunday

A delicious way to support local families living with MS

MS Moments volunteers and local businesses are cooking up a storm for the first fundraiser event of 2021, in correlation with the 'big game' this Sunday.

It's called the SOUP-ER Bowl, and it provides a drive-thru opportunity to get some delicious soup, chicken wings, and/or cinnamon rolls. The best part, all the money is going straight to local families living with Multiple Sclerosis.

"You know MS doesn't quit even though we are having a pandemic," states MS Moments Founder, Karrie Anderson. "Our families are still struggling mentally physically and with the cost of living with a condition like MS."

And this Sunday your donations will be doubled, thanks to a match from Iowa Family and MARS Foundation founders, Wayne and Marlene Anderson, whose daughter Margie Scott lives with MS.

"Offered to match any dollar that comes in for the SOUP-ER Bowl up to five thousand dollars," according to Karrie Anderson.

You are encouraged to pre-order your meals online at msmomentsiowa.org and pick-up will be this Sunday at the Giovannetti Community Shelter at Walker Johnston Park from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Karrie wants you to know, "we will have it ready, we'll put it in your car, we'll be socially distancing have masks and gloves. We're minimizing the amount of volunteers even, to be able to come and keep things safe."