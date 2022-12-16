13-year-old Clive baker to be featured on Food Network

Nash Roe will appear as a contestant on Food Networks Kids Baking Championship on Dec. 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLIVE, Iowa — Nash Roe first started his baking business at 11 years old as something to fill time over the 2020 quarantine. On Dec. 26, the young baker will compete in Food Network's kid's baking championship "Biz Kids".

Roe's baking story took off over Mother's Day weekend of 2020 when his sister suffered a concession.

Roe baked his way through it, hoping his sweet treats would offer his family comfort. After a social media post by his mom later that summer, Nash's Confections took off.

Now, the Clive teen offers baking classes for all ages and has a complete menu featuring his trademark " Cinna-Roes".

"We were calling them like Cinnamon Roll 2.0 at the time. And my mom's like 'Why don't we name it Cinna-Roe and trademark it'?" said Roe. "I actually at first hated it."

After coming around to the name, the Cinna-Roe is one of Roe's most popular items.

Roe continues to use his baking as a way to provide comfort and inspire others, donating to the Leukemia, Lymphoma Society and the 2022 Man & Woman of the Year Campaign.

The 13-year-old's baking has won various awards including winning Iowa State Fair's 2022 Elevated Desserts Championship.