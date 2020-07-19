Get sweet deals, even free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! And what better way to celebrate by picking some up for a great deal, if not free?
Here's what some restaurants and ice cream places are doing to celebrate the sweet frozen treat:
Baskin-Robbins (via DoorDash): Score a free regular scoop of ice cream on DoorDash orders of $15 or more using the promo code BASKINSCOOP. Also pay no delivery fees of orders $15 or more until July 31.
Burger King: Buy two Oreo cookie shakes for $5 through the Burger King app.
Cold Stone: Buy one ice cream, get one free when you place an order online and enter the promo code ICECREAM. This deal is good until July 23.
Dairy Queen: Get $1 off any Dipped Cone on July 19 using Dairy Queen's app.
Insomnia Cookies: Buy one Monster'wich, get one Monster'wich free! Deal ends on Sunday.
Sonic Drive-In: Get half off on an Oreo Blast through the app.
Steak 'n Shake: Get a free shake when you download the app and join their loyalty program.
Whole Foods Market: Amazon Prime members get 35% off ice cream and frozen treats at Whole Foods. Deal runs until Tuesday.