Get sweet deals, even free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day

If you can't get out Sunday, don't worry! A lot of these deals go for longer than just the one day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! And what better way to celebrate by picking some up for a great deal, if not free?

Here's what some restaurants and ice cream places are doing to celebrate the sweet frozen treat:

Baskin-Robbins (via DoorDash): Score a free regular scoop of ice cream on DoorDash orders of $15 or more using the promo code BASKINSCOOP. Also pay no delivery fees of orders $15 or more until July 31.

Burger King: Buy two Oreo cookie shakes for $5 through the Burger King app.

Cold Stone: Buy one ice cream, get one free when you place an order online and enter the promo code ICECREAM. This deal is good until July 23.

Dairy Queen: Get $1 off any Dipped Cone on July 19 using Dairy Queen's app.

Insomnia Cookies: Buy one Monster'wich, get one Monster'wich free! Deal ends on Sunday.

🍪 BOGO bonanza going down this weekend! 🍪



BOGO Cookie'wiches & BOGO 12-Packs are both happening today thru sunday.



no code needed. https://t.co/yqZTDaXt1a pic.twitter.com/EOwnGAiHtt — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) July 17, 2020

Sonic Drive-In: Get half off on an Oreo Blast through the app.

Steak 'n Shake: Get a free shake when you download the app and join their loyalty program.