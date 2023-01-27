Krispy Kreme set to open West Des Moines store Jan. 31

The West Des Moines location will join other Iowa storefronts including Ankeny, Clive and Council Bluffs.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new sweet spot to curb your sweet tooth is on its way to West Des Moines.

Krispy Kreme will open a new location at 206 Jordan Creek Pkwy bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The shop will employ nearly 30 new Krispy Kreme team members, according to a press release.

“We’re going to treat West Des Moines residents and visitors to the world’s most delicious doughnuts and an unforgettable doughnut experience,” General Manager Renata Thompson said in a statement. “It’s a privilege being part of metro Des Moines and we look forward to sharing joy and growing Krispy Kreme’s presence in the community.”

Following the grand opening, the store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Ten dozen random customers during the location's first week in business will receive a voucher worth a dozen free original glazed doughnuts for a year.

You can join the lottery for this prize by shopping in person at the new location or ordering via the Krispy Kreme app.