Nominations are due June 5 for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest

IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired in October of 2022.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association says nominations are due Monday, June 5 for the annual search for the state's best breaded tenderloin.
They posted a reminder on their Facebook page over the weekend.
To qualify for the contest, hand-breaded tenderloins must be on the daily menu at an Iowa establishment year-around.
Tenderloins will be ranked based on pork quality, taste, physical characteristics, and eating experience.
Last year's winner was Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon.
For a link to submit your nomination, click here.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.