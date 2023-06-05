Nominations are due June 5 for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest

Tenderloins will be ranked based on pork quality, taste, physical characteristics, and eating experience.

IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired in October of 2022.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association says nominations are due Monday, June 5 for the annual search for the state's best breaded tenderloin.

They posted a reminder on their Facebook page over the weekend.

To qualify for the contest, hand-breaded tenderloins must be on the daily menu at an Iowa establishment year-around.

Last year's winner was Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon.