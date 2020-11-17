Oreo to release gluten-free cookies in 2021

The gluten-free Oreos will be available in the classic version of the cookie as well as in Double Stuf form.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas came early for those with gluten intolerance and gluten allergies.

On Monday, Oreo Cookies announced on Twitter that they will be releasing gluten-free cookies in 2021. Oreo tweeted, "Milk's Favorite Cookie, now in Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021."

Milk’s Favorite Cookie, now in a Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021. pic.twitter.com/2wbBB5MpwQ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 16, 2020

The gluten-free Oreos will be available in the classic version of the cookie as well as in Double Stuf form. In January 2021, the new gluten-free Oreos will be available wherever you find Oreo products for around the same price point and are guaranteed to be made with real cocoa.

This is exciting news for individuals who are gluten intolerant or prefer a gluten-free diet. Following a gluten-free diet often requires avoiding wheat and some other grains, while choosing substitutes that provide nutrients for a healthy diet.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a gluten-free diet is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. A gluten-free diet is also popular among people who haven't been diagnosed with a gluten-related medical condition. The claimed benefits of the diet are improved health, weight loss and increased energy.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.