Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday

PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1.
The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release.
The drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Dine-in and carry-out capabilities are still in the works but should be available soon after opening.
To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A Pella will recognize 100 "local heroes" who are making a difference in the city by giving them free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
The location is owned and operated by Zachary Arnold, a longtime Chick-fil-A employee who began working with the chain at 16 years old. Arnold and his wife, Magen, even met through the company, the press release says.
