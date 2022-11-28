Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday

The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to Pella, with first day of operation set for Dec. 1.

PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1.

The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release.

The drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dine-in and carry-out capabilities are still in the works but should be available soon after opening.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A Pella will recognize 100 "local heroes" who are making a difference in the city by giving them free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.