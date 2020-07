After weeks of anticipation, workers at Penick's Sweet Corn were out in the fields during Good Morning Iowa picking their first batch of sweet corn.

Owner Mike Penick says they will have fresh sweet corn ready at their roadside stand on Highway 65/69 either Thursday or Friday.