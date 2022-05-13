Pizza Pie Looza; a festival for fun and showcasing Nevada

A new festival is headed to Nevada that will incorporate food and fun.

NEVADA, Iowa — A new festival called Pizza Pie Looza is coming to Nevada. Organizers said the event promises family fun, but also aims to bring much more to the small town.

The mayor of Nevada, Brett Barker, said the festival is an evolution of a running event, and organizers grew it from there.

"We really want to showcase and celebrate what's happening on our main street," Barker said. "Get people to come to town that may not have been here before."

Barker said the festival is called Pizza Pie Looza because the town's largest employer, Burke Corporation, makes pizza toppings that are sent across the country, and the town has amazing bakeries.

The festival will include 17 vendors set up on the street selling their goods, in addition to businesses in the area being open. County singer Jo Dee Messina will be singing at the event.

Paula Feltner, co-owner of Bricktown Bakery, said will be one of the vendors. She'll be selling pies, deep-fried pies, popcorn and lemonade, most of which she's preparing in beforehand.

"It's just all prepared in advance because obviously you cant whip out a pie and bake it immediately," Feltner said.

Between 2,400 and 4,000 people are expected to attend the festival.

The potential increase in foot traffic, which could boost sales, is something business owner Evie Peterson said she is most excited about, especially after the last few years.

"We actually had our streetscape done during the pandemic, so we were closed down, the street was closed down," Peterson said. "So the hope is that [the festival] would be the best day better than our best day and just really increase our traffic."