x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

recipes

Sunday grilling recipes for Father's Day

For all the dads who may be hitting the grill in honor of Father's Day!

Chef Felicia Turrentine-Daniel joins us back from her very own kitchen. On the menu today: Garlic Butter Steak Kabobs, Honey Teriyaki Salmon Skewers, Chicken Parmesan Skewers, and a few desserts of course!

Honey Teriyaki Salmon Skewers

  • 1 pound salmon fillets, cut into 1 1/2-2in. cubes 
  • 3 tbsp brown sugar 
  • 2 tsp soy sauce 
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp minced Garlic
  • 1/2 tsp sesame oil 
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 cup pineapple chunks
  • Skewers
  1. Soak skewers(if wood) in water for at least 10 minutes. 
  2. Pat salmon cubes dry and set aside. 
  3. In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except pineapple and salmon. 
  4. Alternate on skewers with salmon and pineapple. 
  5. Place in grill or in oven and baste with teriyaki sauce. 
  6. Cook evenly, basting multiple times until done. 
  7. Remove from grill/oven and serve. 

Strawberry Lemonade Cookies

  • 1 box of strawberry cake mix 
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp powdered lemonade mix
  • Frosting:
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 4-5 tablespoons lemon juice
  1. Preheat oven to 350°
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, flour, lemon juice and lemonade mix. Mixture will be sticky. 
  3. On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, drop tablespoon size portions of dough. 
  4. Place in oven and bake for 8-10 minutes( until desired texture, longer for crunchier cookies).
  5. While cookies are cooking, in a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and lemon juice until desired consistency is reached. 
  6. Top cooled cookies with frosting, allow to set. And serve. 