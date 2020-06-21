Chef Felicia Turrentine-Daniel joins us back from her very own kitchen. On the menu today: Garlic Butter Steak Kabobs, Honey Teriyaki Salmon Skewers, Chicken Parmesan Skewers, and a few desserts of course!
Honey Teriyaki Salmon Skewers
- 1 pound salmon fillets, cut into 1 1/2-2in. cubes
- 3 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp minced Garlic
- 1/2 tsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 cup pineapple chunks
- Skewers
- Soak skewers(if wood) in water for at least 10 minutes.
- Pat salmon cubes dry and set aside.
- In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except pineapple and salmon.
- Alternate on skewers with salmon and pineapple.
- Place in grill or in oven and baste with teriyaki sauce.
- Cook evenly, basting multiple times until done.
- Remove from grill/oven and serve.
Strawberry Lemonade Cookies
- 1 box of strawberry cake mix
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 tbsp powdered lemonade mix
- Frosting:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 4-5 tablespoons lemon juice
- Preheat oven to 350°
- In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, flour, lemon juice and lemonade mix. Mixture will be sticky.
- On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, drop tablespoon size portions of dough.
- Place in oven and bake for 8-10 minutes( until desired texture, longer for crunchier cookies).
- While cookies are cooking, in a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and lemon juice until desired consistency is reached.
- Top cooled cookies with frosting, allow to set. And serve.