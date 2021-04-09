Self-taught baker has medical emergency, ditches sugar, regains eyesight and loses 60 lbs

Now Jayne Jones, America's No Sugar Baker, is sharing her story in a new cookbook that gives everyone a healthy approach to baking.

SARASOTA, Fla. — On Jayne Jones' 44th birthday, she found herself sick and landed herself into the emergency room. Jones says the Emergency Room physician diagnosed her as a severe diabetic who was minutes away from having a stroke. Jayne lost her vision for 15 days. She knew she needed a change.

Jayne changed her died and eliminated all sugar, fruit, flour and snacking. Today, Jayne says she is down 60 lbs, is medicine free and her eyesight is back to 20/20.

Jayne spends much of her time in the kitchen making food and baking delicious treats. Her daughter came home from college during the pandemic and made a comment that she should call herself the No Sugar Baker. That's exactly what she did. Jayne started the No Sugar Baker Blog, which according to Jayne has more than 100,000 followers.

Jayne also goes live on Facebook weekly, sharing new recipes, which never include sugar, but also never sacrifice taste.

With the holidays right around the corner, Jayne met with News 8's David Bohlman, a fellow baker himself, to make two favorite recipes. Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread and Turtle Brownies.

You can watch the segment for Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread below:

Ingredients:

1 Cup All Purpose or Almond Flour

1/2 Cup Dark Cocoa Powder

2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Salt

1 Can Pumpkin Puree

1 Cup Swerve Brown

1 stick Butter, melted

1/4 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Eggs

2 teaspoons Vanilla

2 Cups Lily's Dark Chocolate Chips



Method:

1 - Spray a 9x5 inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flower, cocoa powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.



2 - In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, Swerve Brown, melted butter, heavy whipping cream, eggs, and vanilla extract.



3 - Stir until smooth and combined. Stir in flour mixture. Do not overmix. Add in 1 Cup of Chocolate chips.



4 - Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips over the top of the bread.



5 - Bake at 350 for 50-60 mins . Let bread cool in the pan for 15 mins.



6 - Run a knife around the edges of the bread. Remove bread from the pan. Let the bread cool.

You can watch the segment for Turtle Brownies below:

Recipe:

Ingredients for Caramel Sauce:

6 Table Spoons Butter

3/4 Cup Swerve Brown

3/4 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Water



Ingredients for Brownies:

1 1/2 Cups Swerve Granular

1 Cup Almond Flour

1 Cup Cocoa

1/2 Cup Swerve Confections

1 teaspoon Salt

2 Eggs

1/2 Cup Melted Butter

2 Tablespoons Water

1 Tablespoon Vanilla

2 Cups Chopped Pecans

Method:

1 - In a saucepan, combine the butter and Swerve Brown. Bring to a light boil. Remove from heat, add in remaining ingredients. Return to head and bring to a slight boil. Set aside and let cool.

2 - In a mixing bowl, combine Swerve Granular, flour, cocoa, Swerve Confections and salt. Add in eggs, melted butter, water and vanilla. Mix slightly until combined. Sprinkle in pecans

3 - In a greased and prepared 8x8 inch baking pan (lined with parchment)... pour 1/2 the batter. Spread the caramel mixture on top of the batter. Top that with the remaining brownie mix. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!



NOTE:

You will notice The No Sugar Baker uses Swerve Products in her baking. Swerve is a sugar substitute. There are other sugar replacements available in stores, Swerve just happens to be the one the No Sugar Baker uses.