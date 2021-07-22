Table 128 moving from Clive to Des Moines

The metro restaurant is closing its old location in Clive and moving to the corner of Southwest 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local eatery Table 128 is moving from Clive to the Gray's Landing area.

The current location will close at the end of the day on Saturday. The restaurant plans to reopen at Southwest 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway by the end of 2021.

In a press release, Table 128 said the new location at the edge of downtown Des Moines will be similar in size, but with an expanded patio expected to hold 40 guests. The space also has free parking and a rooftop terrace for private events.

Table 128 will share the building with Sherman & Associates, Estes Construction, Paragon IT Professionals and Starbucks.