Iowa Pork Producers Association announces 5 finalists for best breaded pork tenderloin competition

Over 400 restaurants were nominated for the competition. That list is now down to five.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Pork Producers Association is kicking off National Pork Month by naming the five finalists for the 2022 "Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin" competition.

The winning restaurant will be voted on and announced later this month. The winner will receive $500, a plaque and a banner to display.

Here are the five finalists:

Each restaurant must meet qualifications in order to participate in the contest. To qualify, pork tenderloins must be hand-breaded or battered, and the restaurant also must be open year round and feature the sandwich as a regular menu item.

The nomination process started last spring, with tenderloin fans nominating their favorite local haunts. IPPA received 4,812 votes for 449 different restaurants for this year's competition.

📍 WAUKON — Lid's bar & Grill

📍 ST. OLA F — St. Olaf Tavern

📍 VAN METER — 5th Quarter Bar & Grill

📍 MASSENA — Main Street Bar & Grill

📍 CORYDON — Ludlow's Steakhouse

Winner announced later this month!

#Porktober22 pic.twitter.com/mdIrZ98IU6 — Iowa Pork Producers (@IowaPork) October 3, 2022

Over the summer, judges narrowed the list down to the top 40, featuring the top five restaurants in each of IPPA'S eight districts. From there, IPPA members and industry affiliates spread across the country on a search for the best tenderloins.

The judges remained anonymous as they visited each place, judging the tenderloins based on pork taste, quality, physical characteristics and presentation.

The IPPA'S restaurant and food service committee selected the top five and appointed a panel of judges to determine the top two.