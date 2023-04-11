Coming soon to Waukee? Board approves site plan for Chipotle

While there is not currently a Chipotle in Waukee, the restaurant chain has 10 total locations in Iowa.

WAUKEE, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Chipotle pilots all-electric restaurant design

Waukee is one step closer to getting its first Chipotle location.

The Waukee Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan on Tuesday for the fast-Mex restaurant to go up next to the Culver's on Hickman Road, between NE Dartmoor Drive and NE Westgate Drive.

The Waukee location would be a 2,325-square-foot building but would not have a drive-thru option.

"The Raccoon River Valley Trail exists along the north side of Hickman Road. A pedestrian walkway has been proposed into the site from the trail near the southeast corner of the site," a planning document states.

Chipotle currently has 10 Iowa locations, its website shows.