Coming soon to Waukee? Board approves site plan for Chipotle

Waukee is one step closer to getting its first Chipotle location.
The Waukee Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan on Tuesday for the fast-Mex restaurant to go up next to the Culver's on Hickman Road, between NE Dartmoor Drive and NE Westgate Drive.
The Waukee location would be a 2,325-square-foot building but would not have a drive-thru option.
"The Raccoon River Valley Trail exists along the north side of Hickman Road. A pedestrian walkway has been proposed into the site from the trail near the southeast corner of the site," a planning document states.
Chipotle currently has 10 Iowa locations, its website shows.
"Final approval of the site plan will be considered at a future City Council meeting," the City of Waukee told Local 5 in an email. "That meeting date has not yet been set."