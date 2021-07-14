World Food & Music Festival announces 13 new vendors

DES MOINES, Iowa — The World Food & Music Festival announced the list of 40 food vendors from 23 countries. The 2021 event includes 13 new vendors, according to the Greater Des Moines Partnership.
New international vendors:
- Creme de la Crepe (El Salvador)
- German Taste (Germany)
- Heart & Seoul (South Korea)
- Kathmandu Restaurant (Nepal)
- Ninas Tacos (Mexico)
- Puerco Loco & Caribbean Style Pina Coladas (Puerto Rico)
- Ricos Pub (Vietnam)
- Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine and Pho (Laos)
New American vendors:
- A Daily Dose of Sugar
- Bobby Q's Hawaiian BBQ
- G.G.'s Chicken & Waffles
- Pit Stop BBQ
- Wingz on Wheelz
The festival will be back in person this year from Sept. 17-19 at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.
Vendor applications will still be accepted through July 30.
