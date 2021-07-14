World Food & Music Festival announces 13 new vendors

The festival will be back in person this year from Sept. 17-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The World Food & Music Festival announced the list of 40 food vendors from 23 countries. The 2021 event includes 13 new vendors, according to the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

New international vendors:

Creme de la Crepe (El Salvador)

German Taste (Germany)

Heart & Seoul (South Korea)

Kathmandu Restaurant (Nepal)

Ninas Tacos (Mexico)

Puerco Loco & Caribbean Style Pina Coladas (Puerto Rico)

Ricos Pub (Vietnam)

Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine and Pho (Laos)

New American vendors:

A Daily Dose of Sugar

Bobby Q's Hawaiian BBQ

G.G.'s Chicken & Waffles

Pit Stop BBQ

Wingz on Wheelz

The festival will be back in person this year from Sept. 17-19 at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

Vendor applications will still be accepted through July 30.