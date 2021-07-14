x
Food

World Food & Music Festival announces 13 new vendors

The festival will be back in person this year from Sept. 17-19.
Credit: Kaesler Media - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — The World Food & Music Festival announced the list of 40 food vendors from 23 countries. The 2021 event includes 13 new vendors, according to the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

New international vendors:

  • Creme de la Crepe (El Salvador)
  • German Taste (Germany)
  • Heart & Seoul (South Korea)
  • Kathmandu Restaurant (Nepal)
  • Ninas Tacos (Mexico)
  • Puerco Loco & Caribbean Style Pina Coladas (Puerto Rico)
  • Ricos Pub (Vietnam)
  • Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine and Pho (Laos)

New American vendors:

  • A Daily Dose of Sugar
  • Bobby Q's Hawaiian BBQ
  • G.G.'s Chicken & Waffles
  • Pit Stop BBQ
  • Wingz on Wheelz

The festival will be back in person this year from Sept. 17-19 at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.

Vendor applications will still be accepted through July 30.

