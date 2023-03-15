You have a chance to vote for Iowa's best pulled pork

The Iowa Pork Producers Association has a tasty, bracket-style competition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Basketball isn't the only March Madness to hit Iowa this month.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is hosting its 6th annual Pulled Pork Madness Tournament.

Restaurants from across Iowa will go head to head as fans vote for the best pulled pork in the state.

For instance, in District 6, The Lucky Pig Pub & Grill in Ogden is going up against ShortE's BBQ in Johnston.

In District 7, Bubba-Q's of Ottumwa is matched up against The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.

The restaurant that receives the most votes will win $250 and a “Pulled Pork Madness” plaque.

Past winners include Starbeck's Smokehouse, Moo's BBQ, Warehouse BBQ Co, Whatcha Smoking, and Smokin' Butt Barbeque.

To vote, click here. You can also vote through the Iowa Pork Producer Association's Facebook page.