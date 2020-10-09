Happy Moments vol. 91: A tale of two dogs + finding warmth

The weather has changed but Iowas are still finding the joy in every day life, even if they have to bundle up.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Remeber the sunshine? Dolly the dachshund sure does. He person, Deanna, re-vamped this swing so Dolly could enjoy it whenever she wants. Deanna says Dolly "rescued her" ...coming to live with her from the ARL this Mother's day. And she says Dolly's a great dog.

A little less enthusiasm here. Mack the bulldog is no fan of the cold weather nor the rain. He's avoiding the chill by burying himself in a blanket, curled up in a chair. We'll see how long he can wait before he has to go out there.

And this is Amy's happy moment. She has two little girls, and we know parenting is never easy, especially during a pandemic. But this sweet moment of her girls making the most of the cold weather, in front of the fire place, is enough the thaw the chill on any heart.