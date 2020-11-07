Happy Moments Vol. 65: A new baby + butterflies take flight

A new grandbaby, butterflies and a cozy mask all help Iowans keep a positive outlook during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Is there anything more grand than a new grandbaby?

How about a first grandbaby?

Mandy Lindemoen is over the moon with her first grand child, Woodlyn Briar. Oh little one, you have brought years of happy moments for your whole family.

After the rain comes some beautiful clouds.

Betty from Norwalk took these over Legacy Golf Course when we had some showers the other day. The rain was a nice break from the big heat, and the clouds are always a treat to watch float by.

Passing the time in the pandemic with butterflies!

Dawn Fish and Dave Ragaller do this every year, but they are thankful for the activity even more now. They have a milkweed patch and are raising over 40 babies. 2 have been released so far, and they are ready for the rest to emerge and fly away!!

Passing time with Monarchs 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

And finally, I have a confession. I do not like masks.

I've struggled to find one that's comfortable and fits well. But thanks to Jill Christy, those days are over. Jill is the mother of our "Good Morning Iowa" producer Elizabeth, and she made this mask for me.

Thanks, Jill, for helping me feel fancy heading into the weekend.