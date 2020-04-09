x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Happy Moments

Happy Moments Vol. 88: a Royal birthday + a friendly hawk

Iowans are sharing their Happy Moments, including a royal surprise, perfection in the garden and a friendly hawk visitor.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A royal surprise for a birthday to remember. Kathryn wrote to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and wished him a happy birthday. In return, she got a card in the mail to celebrate her 48th birthday. You can see the Royal Mail and Buckingham Palace stamp on the envelope. We as well wish you a happy birthday, Kathryn.

Credit: Kathryn Gardner

Who needs an English garden when you have roses like this right here in Iowa. A viewer sent this to me with the caption "a perfect rose in the middle of a drought". Beautiful, colorful, and vibrant.

Credit: Local 5 viewer

A nightly visitor that usually we don't get to see up close. Dawn and Dave say this hawk has been stopping by every night to grab a drink and a splash in the bird bath. He stays for about an hour and  then moves on.

Credit: Dawn Fish

And finally, Betty keeps her eye out for all things beautiful. She shared this amazing sunset with us. A perfect way to end a lovely Iowa summer day as we prepare for fall and more Happy Moments.

Credit: Betty Archibald