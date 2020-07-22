x
Happy Moments Vol. 71: A smiling therapy dog + catching Neowise

Iowans are sharing their "Happy Moments" including a smiling therapy dog that is ready to get back to work and a glimpse of a comet.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are all missing parts of our pre-pandemic life, including Dolly the golden doodle. 

She's a hospice therapy dog and hasn't been able to go to work for a while because of COVID rules. She's practicing her smile so she's ready to go back to her therapy visits when the time comes.

Credit: Jane Hambleton

This viewer shared an encounter in Pueblo, Colorado with a hummingbird. 

The bird was found exhausted in the sun room. After encouraging the bird to fly out, they gave it some sugar water. The bird regained its energy and went back to being busy in the hot sun.

And finally, I, like many people tried in vain to catch a glimpse of the comet Neowise

Thankfully, luckier viewers saw it and thought to share their photos. You have to look carefully, but you can see Neowise in the night sky above Lake Cornelia in Creston. 

What a beautiful sight and a Happy Moment indeed.

Credit: Steven Becker

