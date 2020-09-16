Happy Moments vol. 94 : A taste of fall + a flashback to summer

Iowans are sharing their happy moments of celebrating the transition of seasons.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The leaves are changing a little at a time. Talk about a great social distancing activity. Get out there and take some pictures of the beauty of fall.... but don't forget to share them with us!

Homecoming is one of fall's greatest traditions, even if it's a lot different this year. Here's Marshalltown's 2020 court. Credit to Stalzer Photography who took individual photos of each candidate and combined them to make this photo..since they couldn't have all the students sitting together without masks.There will be no parade nor dance, but the coronation will happen on Friday when the Bobcats play the Fort Dodge Dodgers.