Happy Moments vol. 67: Simple gestures + grand celebrations

DES MOINES, Iowa — If the pandemic has proven anything, it's that with a little free time, people can make something really cool. Dean Heeren from Hansell, IA whittled this ball in a cage for his granddaughter. It's a work of art and a toy all in one and something she will treasure forever!

Lynn has been very busy crocheting and making mask holders. They are a band with decorative buttons which make masks more comfortable to wear. She has given away over 200 to nurses, doctors, postal workers, grocery store and food workers...anyone who has to wear a mask for a long period of time. Lynn herself was hospitalized, not for covid. And while there, she made even more mask holders. She says this gives her purpose during the pandemic and she's proud to be able to do this for free. Nice work, Lynn!