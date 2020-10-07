Happy Moments Vol. 64: Keeping cool + adding color

Iowans are beating heat and staying busy during the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the heat turns up, Iowans know just what to do.

It may be tougher during the pandemic to find some water, but Kylie has the right idea. Set up the pool, fill 'er up and strike a pose, girl!

I like how you think, Kylie. Plus, those pools are tough to find these days, so you are one lucky and cool kid.

The saying is true: great minds think alike.

This raccoon was spotted trying to cool off too. Maybe not a luxurious, blow-up pool, but a pan of water can soothe your tired paws.

Hot enough out there to send all of us searching for relief.

And maybe you skip the outdoors all together, and stay in.

But if you're going to do that, take a page from the playbook of DeeDee. She got a hold of some non-toxic pet-friendly hair chalk and gave her dogs a makeover.

Meet Tiberius, Frankie, Gibson and Hazel. They are chihuahuas and pretty fabulous with a touch of color.

Thank you all for finding joy every day and sharing your Happy Moments!

Colorful Chihuahuas 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4